Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $245.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.