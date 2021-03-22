Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $445.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

