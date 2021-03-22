Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

BAC stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

