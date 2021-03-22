ThoreCoin Price Reaches $10,980.32 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for $10,980.32 or 0.19494700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $951.84 million and $26,605.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.84 or 0.00475526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00137306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.29 or 0.00779923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

