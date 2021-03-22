ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ThermoGenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

THMO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

