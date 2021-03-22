The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.