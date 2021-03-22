The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,154 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 4.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.26% of The Walt Disney worth $839,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 133,794 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.04. 113,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032,056. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $354.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

