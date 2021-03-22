The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

TRV stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after purchasing an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

