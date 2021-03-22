The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The Timken worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $15,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

