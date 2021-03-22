The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Cable One worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,757.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,957.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,957.94. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,206.89 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

