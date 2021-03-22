The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,799 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $21,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of HSIC opened at $66.81 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.