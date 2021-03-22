The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 408,801 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 98,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 137,644 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

