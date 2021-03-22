The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,675 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

ED opened at $72.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $73.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

