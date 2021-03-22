The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.78 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Equifax were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $174.18 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

