The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.84 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.31% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $22,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $45.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

