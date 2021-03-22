The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,497 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock opened at $154.95 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

