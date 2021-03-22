The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) PT Raised to $15.00

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

NYSE MAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 5,646,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,782,591. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Macerich by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 239,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $20,847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 158,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 50,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

