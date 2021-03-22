The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s 5th Largest Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 305,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,828 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $40,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 52,770 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.99 and its 200 day moving average is $273.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $146.34 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

