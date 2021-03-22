The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

GYYMF remained flat at $$3.28 during midday trading on Monday. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

