The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The ExOne from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The ExOne from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The ExOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The ExOne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The ExOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $824,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

