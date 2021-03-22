The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BA. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.08.

The Boeing stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

