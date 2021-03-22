The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $255.82 on Monday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.