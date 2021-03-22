The Allstate Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE ALL opened at $113.24 on Monday. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,804 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The Allstate by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.