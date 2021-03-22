Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

