Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY opened at $386.39 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $222.76 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.