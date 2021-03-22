Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Raised to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIAOF. Berenberg Bank raised Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Telecom Italia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

OTCMKTS TIAOF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.59.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.