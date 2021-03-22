Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 19,583 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,004,000 after buying an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after buying an additional 486,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

