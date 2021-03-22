Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $80,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HE. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.