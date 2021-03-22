Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $369,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

QLYS stock opened at $100.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.24 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $382,448.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,424 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

