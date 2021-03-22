Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 5,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,729,000 after purchasing an additional 160,275 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $12,676,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA stock opened at $147.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.34. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

