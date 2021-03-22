Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,073 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,071,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,756,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS stock opened at $61.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.27 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold 23,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.