TD Securities Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WELL. Eight Capital upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.56.

TSE WELL opened at C$8.01 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -267.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

