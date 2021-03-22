TD Securities Trims Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Target Price to C$11.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.07.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$10.31 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -322.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.