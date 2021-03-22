TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$11,580.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.90 per share, with a total value of C$11,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,736.40.

Shares of TRP opened at C$57.22 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.25 and a 1 year high of C$67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.19. The stock has a market cap of C$56.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

