Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.91 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

