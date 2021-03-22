Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $50.40

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $53.69. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.
TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
