Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $50.40

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.40, but opened at $53.69. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands.

TCMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -118.29, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 192,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 76,082 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

