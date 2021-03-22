Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $13.46 on Monday. Suzano has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

