StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $352,495.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00.
SNEX stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
