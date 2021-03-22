StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Sells $352,495.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xuong Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00.

SNEX stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.