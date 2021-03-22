StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE STON opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. StoneMor has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

