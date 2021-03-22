Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,341 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $37,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

