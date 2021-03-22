Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $31,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $104.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.