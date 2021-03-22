Stifel Financial Corp Buys 63,086 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,086 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $35,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

