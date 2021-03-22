Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,870 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.53% of BWX Technologies worth $30,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $64.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $65.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.