Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of IZRL opened at $32.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.22.

