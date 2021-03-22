Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southern Copper by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

