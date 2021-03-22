Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 982,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 91,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 82,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HR opened at $29.86 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

