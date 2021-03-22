Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 368.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000.

XOP stock opened at $83.75 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $92.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.35.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

