Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 310,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $717.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 170.96% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

