Stellar One Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Stellar has a market cap of $9.29 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.00458874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00064609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00138737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.94 or 0.00754190 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,427 coins and its circulating supply is 22,648,880,660 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

