Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

